Allstate (ALL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Allstate to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $92.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88. Allstate has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $176,570.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total value of $66,148,585.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 664,021 shares of company stock worth $67,275,235 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Bank of America started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allstate from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.47.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.