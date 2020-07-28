Altagas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ALA has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Altagas from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Altagas from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Altagas from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. CSFB set a C$17.00 price objective on Altagas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Altagas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$20.00.

TSE:ALA opened at C$16.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.86. Altagas has a 52-week low of C$8.71 and a 52-week high of C$22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a PE ratio of 10.92.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.95 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Altagas will post 1.3608292 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

