Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,678 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.8% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,351,379 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $213,112,000 after acquiring an additional 79,607 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $2,482,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 357,136 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $56,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.99.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $203.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,545.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $216.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

