Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) PT Raised to $36.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) had its price target upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Sunday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.02% from the stock’s current price.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.86.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.47. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.96, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.54. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $38.43.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.98 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $253,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 348,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,635,000 after acquiring an additional 59,296 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 487,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,669,000 after acquiring an additional 47,092 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 37.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 734,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after acquiring an additional 199,898 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter worth about $448,000. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

