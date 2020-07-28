Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) Insider Stephen Beechey Purchases 14,085 Shares

Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) insider Stephen Beechey bought 14,085 shares of Alumasc Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of £10,000.35 ($12,306.61).

Shares of Alumasc Group stock opened at GBX 69.50 ($0.86) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 73.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 86.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02. Alumasc Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.69 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 133.45 ($1.64). The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53.

ALU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Alumasc Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alumasc Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company offers solar shading and architectural screening products; balcony and balustrading systems; premium waterproofing solutions for flat roofs, including green roofs, blu-roofs, and roofing support services; exterior wall insulation and facades systems; integrated rain to drain solutions; and water management solutions to manage and attenuate water originating inside or outside of the buildings.

