Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Transform Wealth LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.1% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,055.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,846.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2,291.73. The company has a market cap of $1,500.77 billion, a PE ratio of 145.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,932.22.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

