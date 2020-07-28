Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,055.21 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,500.77 billion, a PE ratio of 145.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,846.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,291.73.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rowe boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 price target (up from $3,050.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Finally, China International Capital boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,932.22.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

