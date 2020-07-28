Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $3,285.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $2,700.00 to $3,285.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $3,400.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Benchmark raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,932.22.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN opened at $3,055.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,523.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,846.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,291.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.