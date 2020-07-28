American Electric Power Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AEP)

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 15,471 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,220% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,172 call options.

Shares of NYSE:AEP opened at $83.26 on Tuesday. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.28 and its 200-day moving average is $87.60. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.36.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $182,190.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $1,352,906.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,451.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $2,106,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.