American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given Buy Rating at Oppenheimer

American Express (NYSE:AXP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AXP. TheStreet downgraded American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American Express from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on American Express from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.71.

AXP opened at $95.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.84. The company has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 38,764 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 122,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after buying an additional 16,119 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

