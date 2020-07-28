American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Holdings Raised by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 858.3% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in American Water Works by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK opened at $144.33 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $145.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.95 per share, for a total transaction of $231,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

