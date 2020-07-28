Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Position Decreased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 533,148 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.77% of Ameris Bancorp worth $12,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABCB opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.38. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $44.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

A number of analysts have commented on ABCB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

