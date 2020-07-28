ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Position Decreased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,980 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,027 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1,095.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter worth $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1,380.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 237.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter worth $46,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other news, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total value of $297,664.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $300.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.06 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.39 and its 200-day moving average is $266.98. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.81 and a 52-week high of $310.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.20 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.