Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Trading 12.3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) shares were up 12.3% on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $10.50 to $11.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Aphria traded as high as $5.84 and last traded at $5.74, approximately 14,546,181 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 6,449,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Aphria to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Aphria from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Aphria in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aphria by 126.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after buying an additional 1,146,772 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aphria by 345.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Aphria by 20.2% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 800,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 134,705 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Aphria by 69.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 567,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 232,634 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Aphria by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 465,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.00.

Aphria

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

