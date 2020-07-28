Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is New York State Teachers Retirement System’s 2nd Largest Position

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,984,918 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 130,188 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.5% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Apple worth $2,183,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.17.

Apple stock opened at $379.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,605.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $364.86 and its 200 day moving average is $312.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

