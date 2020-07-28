Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s 9th Largest Position

Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.1% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Apple by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 711,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $208,933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $3,636,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.17.

Apple stock opened at $379.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $364.86 and its 200-day moving average is $312.23. The company has a market cap of $1,605.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

