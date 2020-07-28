Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Westside Investment Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 429,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 110,253 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 87.1% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $147,902,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $536,884,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Apple by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Apple by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.17.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $379.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,605.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $364.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.23. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.