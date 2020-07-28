Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,587 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.7% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its position in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.17.

Shares of AAPL opened at $379.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $399.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,605.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

