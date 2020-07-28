Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,153 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,739 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 6.9% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $49,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 35.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Apple by 150.0% in the first quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $379.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,605.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $364.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.23. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $399.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.17.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

