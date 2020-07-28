Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 685,131 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 55,633 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.7% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apple were worth $249,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,290,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Apple by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $379.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,605.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $399.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.17.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.