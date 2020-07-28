Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 95,399 shares during the period. Apple makes up 10.0% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $131,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $379.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $364.86 and a 200 day moving average of $312.23. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $399.82. The firm has a market cap of $1,605.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.17.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.