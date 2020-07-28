Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lifted by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.0% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $379.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,605.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $399.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.17.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

