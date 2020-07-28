AptarGroup (ATR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect AptarGroup to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. AptarGroup has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.58-0.73 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.58-0.73 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $721.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AptarGroup to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ATR opened at $119.85 on Tuesday. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $125.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $175,776.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,854.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATR. Bank of America raised shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

