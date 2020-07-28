AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,222 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATR. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 516.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,062 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATR shares. Bank of America raised AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.43.

Shares of ATR opened at $119.85 on Tuesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.84 and a 52-week high of $125.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $721.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.79 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $175,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,854.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

