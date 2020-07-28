ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 52,078 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of ArcBest worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARCB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ArcBest by 33.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in ArcBest by 28.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in ArcBest by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in ArcBest by 199.2% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 9,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded ArcBest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $32.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.02 million, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.60. ArcBest Corp has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $32.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest Corp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

