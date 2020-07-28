Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $78.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics traded as high as $63.38 and last traded at $63.10, with a volume of 29413 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.70.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. WBB Securities downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.56.

In related news, CEO Joseph E. Payne purchased 1,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.69 per share, with a total value of $31,690.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andy Sassine purchased 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $148,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,126,306.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,450 shares of company stock valued at $195,389. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $37,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. 23.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 3.16.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 409.05% and a negative net margin of 151.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

