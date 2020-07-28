Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) PT Raised to $78.00

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ARCT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.56.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $63.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average is $27.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 3.16. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $63.45.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 409.05%. The company had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andy Sassine purchased 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $148,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,126,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph E. Payne purchased 1,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.69 per share, for a total transaction of $31,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,450 shares of company stock worth $195,389. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

