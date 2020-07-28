Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) and Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Critical Contrast

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) and Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ark Restaurants and Nathan’s Famous’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ark Restaurants $162.35 million 0.22 $2.68 million N/A N/A Nathan’s Famous $103.32 million 2.09 $13.44 million N/A N/A

Nathan’s Famous has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ark Restaurants.

Risk & Volatility

Ark Restaurants has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nathan’s Famous has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.9% of Ark Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of Nathan’s Famous shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.2% of Ark Restaurants shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.8% of Nathan’s Famous shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ark Restaurants and Nathan’s Famous’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ark Restaurants 1.92% 7.33% 2.65% Nathan’s Famous 13.00% -20.78% 12.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ark Restaurants and Nathan’s Famous, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ark Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A Nathan’s Famous 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Nathan’s Famous beats Ark Restaurants on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 29, 2018, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, D.C.; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 19 fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels. In addition, the company has license agreements to manufacture Nathan's Famous branded hot dog and sausage products in bulk for use in the food service industry; for supplying Nathan's Famous natural casing and skinless hot dogs in bulk for use in the Nathan's Famous restaurant system; to manufacture proprietary spices; to manufacture and sell various products, including mustard, salsa, sauerkraut, and pickles; to produce and sell French fries and onion rings for retail sale; and to manufacture and sell miniature bagel dogs, franks-in-a-blanket, and other hors d'oeuvres through club stores, supermarkets, and other retail food stores. Further, the company sells Nathan's products directly to end users or to various foodservice distributors, as well as provides Arthur Treacher's brand fish fillets. As of March 25, 2018, its restaurant system consisted of 5 company-owned units in the New York City metropolitan area; and 276 franchised units located in 20 states and 12 foreign countries. Nathan's Famous, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Jericho, New York.

