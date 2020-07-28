Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.87 million. On average, analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AHH stock opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 18.35, a current ratio of 18.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19. The company has a market cap of $716.17 million, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Several brokerages have commented on AHH. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, CEO Louis S. Haddad acquired 5,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.94 per share, with a total value of $94,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Snow acquired 125,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $961,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,948.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

