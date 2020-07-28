Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($7.87) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AT1 has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($8.99) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays set a €6.10 ($6.85) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.75 ($8.71) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.62) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.40 ($8.31) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €7.38 ($8.29).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Shares of Aroundtown stock opened at €4.77 ($5.36) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.58. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of €2.88 ($3.24) and a 1-year high of €8.88 ($9.98).

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.