Ascential (LON:ASCL) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) in a research note released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASCL. Goldman Sachs Group cut Ascential to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 289 ($3.56) to GBX 285 ($3.51) in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Ascential from GBX 440 ($5.41) to GBX 390 ($4.80) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.31) price target on shares of Ascential in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 310.25 ($3.82).

Ascential stock opened at GBX 272 ($3.35) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 294.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 298.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 143.16. Ascential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 426.40 ($5.25).

In other news, insider Duncan Painter bought 42,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of £99,216.81 ($122,097.97).

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

