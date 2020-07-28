ASOS’s (ASC) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ASC. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on ASOS from GBX 3,200 ($39.38) to GBX 4,400 ($54.15) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on ASOS from GBX 3,400 ($41.84) to GBX 3,650 ($44.92) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ASOS to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($24.61) to GBX 1,650 ($20.31) in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,602.59 ($44.33).

Shares of ASOS stock opened at GBX 3,412 ($41.99) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,340.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,796.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and a PE ratio of 64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 33.04 ($0.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,773 ($46.43).

In other ASOS news, insider Luke Jensen purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,773 ($34.13) per share, for a total transaction of £49,914 ($61,425.06).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

