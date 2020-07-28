Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Holdings in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 36,366 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 206.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 31,923 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

UEIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

UEIC stock opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $670.05 million, a PE ratio of 66.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. Universal Electronics Inc has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.81.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). Universal Electronics had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $151.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

