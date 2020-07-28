Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in PulteGroup by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,922,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,871,000 after purchasing an additional 580,162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,073,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,549,000 after buying an additional 273,698 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 15.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,070,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,859,000 after buying an additional 529,526 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,035,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,080,000 after acquiring an additional 854,095 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $110,791,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM opened at $44.24 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.56.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Barclays raised their target price on PulteGroup from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PulteGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.76.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

