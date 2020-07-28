ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target Cut to C$21.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$28.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$21.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of ATA stock opened at C$17.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.52, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1-year low of C$14.27 and a 1-year high of C$23.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.09.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$382.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$334.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 1.2600001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Maria Perrella sold 35,000 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.05, for a total value of C$666,662.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$909,994.31. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,666 shares of company stock worth $3,131,222.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

