AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.90.

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of T. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in AT&T by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. AT&T has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $210.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

