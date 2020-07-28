Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVLR. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.46.

AVLR opened at $126.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.27 and a beta of 0.89. Avalara Inc has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $144.20.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.24 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that Avalara Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avalara news, Director William Ingram sold 103,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $10,041,408.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,564.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total transaction of $1,471,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 831,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,570,714.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 346,591 shares of company stock valued at $36,577,958. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

