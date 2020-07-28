B.P. Marsh & Partners plc (LON:BPM) Insider Daniel Topping Purchases 924 Shares of Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners plc (LON:BPM) insider Daniel Topping acquired 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.76) per share, for a total transaction of £2,069.76 ($2,547.08).

Daniel Topping also recently made the following trade(s):

Get B.P. Marsh & Partners alerts:

On Monday, June 29th, Daniel Topping bought 843 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 244 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £2,056.92 ($2,531.28).

On Tuesday, June 9th, Daniel Topping bought 2,283 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of £4,657.32 ($5,731.38).

B.P. Marsh & Partners stock opened at GBX 220 ($2.71) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 235.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 218.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $82.33 million and a P/E ratio of 6.30. B.P. Marsh & Partners plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2.21 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 287.52 ($3.54).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.22 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. B.P. Marsh & Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.73%.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Company Profile

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.