B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for First Majestic Silver in a report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$115.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$133.57 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$16.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$16.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

FR opened at C$19.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.41. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$5.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03.

In other news, Director Douglas John Penrose sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.75, for a total value of C$47,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at C$504,128. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$71,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,665,950. Insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $710,712 in the last 90 days.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

