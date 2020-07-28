Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Raised to $157.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $130.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth stock opened at $142.43 on Friday. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $143.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,121.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 12.89 and a quick ratio of 12.89.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $58,050.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,805.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 87,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $11,220,120.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,180,587.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,271 shares of company stock worth $17,862,643. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 2.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.