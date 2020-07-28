Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $157.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bandwidth traded as high as $143.34 and last traded at $143.01, with a volume of 14222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.56.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BAND. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

In other Bandwidth news, Director John C. Murdock sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total transaction of $32,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,648,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $52,824.15. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,867.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,271 shares of company stock worth $17,862,643 over the last 90 days. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.44. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,121.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 12.89.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.29 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

