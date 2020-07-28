Bango plc (LON:BGO) Insider Acquires £24,949.84 in Stock

Bango plc (LON:BGO) insider Nancy Cruickshank acquired 16,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £24,949.84 ($30,703.72).

Shares of BGO opened at GBX 147.50 ($1.82) on Tuesday. Bango plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 194 ($2.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 163.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 125.42. The firm has a market cap of $109.73 million and a PE ratio of -44.70.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Bango in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

About Bango

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology to enable mobile phone users to make payments for goods and services on connected devices primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers Bango Platform, which enables app stores and merchants to pay using carrier billing and wallets; Bango Grid that enables stores to plan, launch, and manage their payment routes; and Bango Boost, a tool to monitor and optimize carrier billing services.

