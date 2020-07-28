Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 1,085,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after buying an additional 108,565 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,833,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at $582,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $94.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Argus cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.71.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $71.84 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $126.87. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $860.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.