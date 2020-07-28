Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $191,000 Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 79,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $89.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.56. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $120.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

CPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.53.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

