Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth $4,889,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,011,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 727,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,762,833.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers stock opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Corp has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $70.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $283.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.13 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

