Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,200 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth about $31,000. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $177.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.44. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.27 and a 52 week high of $202.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($3.11). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 6.06%. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.43.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

