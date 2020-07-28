Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 12,940 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,468 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 12,940 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 568.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 14,029.6% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of HAL opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.55.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Halliburton from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $9.50 to $13.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Halliburton to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.