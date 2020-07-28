Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,400 Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Crowdstrike were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth about $135,581,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth about $130,276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Crowdstrike by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,311,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,680,000 after purchasing an additional 66,026 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crowdstrike by 163.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,191,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth about $94,395,000. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $2,166,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 243,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total transaction of $28,296,468.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,242,077 shares of company stock worth $937,283,653 in the last ninety days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Citigroup upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $103.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.79 and its 200-day moving average is $73.73. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $118.58.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. Crowdstrike’s revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. Research analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

