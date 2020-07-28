Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,500 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4,136.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,499 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth $83,286,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 727,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,327,000 after purchasing an additional 194,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,259,000 after purchasing an additional 167,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,194,000 after purchasing an additional 162,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Shares of MHK stock opened at $87.33 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $56.62 and a one year high of $153.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.75 and its 200 day moving average is $100.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Nomura Securities increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.95.

In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $375,298.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,189. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $1,329,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.