Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 4,500 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Rollins were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,318,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,043,000 after purchasing an additional 441,732 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Rollins by 7.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,479,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,309,000 after purchasing an additional 488,994 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Rollins by 22.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,922,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,765,000 after purchasing an additional 728,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,497,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,160,000 after purchasing an additional 108,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 4.1% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,185,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,664,000 after purchasing an additional 85,765 shares in the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $49.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.65. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $487.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.43 million. Rollins had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

